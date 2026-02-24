Brown Mogotsi claims active role in crime intelligence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 24 2026 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has clarified his “triple identity” as an entrepreneur, former police informant, and active crime intelligence agent.

Mogotsi appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday following a security standoff. He had initially refused to testify physically unless parliament provided funding for his private security.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. Mogotsi is accused of interfering in police investigations and being a “go-between” for high-ranking politicians and alleged criminal syndicates.

Once the proceedings commenced, Mogotsi provided a background of his professional history, stating he has been involved in crime intelligence since 2009.

Mogotsi explained the timeline of his career, noting that he first served as an informant in 2001. He was deregistered in 2003 due to inactivity but claims he was later recruited back into the field as a formal agent.

When EFF leader Julius Malema questioned the compatibility of his titles, Mogotsi defended his status as a businessman.

“I call myself an entrepreneur because I am selling. I run a small business and occasionally apply for entrepreneur development programmes,” he said.

He detailed his business ventures, which include operating liquor outlets and a meat distribution and manufacturing business that supplies weddings and funerals.

“I do a lot of catering at events, and none of them come from government. I deal strictly with private clients,” Mogotsi said.

To clarify his past role as an informant, Mogotsi used a practical example: “If three people are involved in a theft and one is arrested, that individual might provide the police with details on the group’s future plans, effectively becoming an informant”.

He also said that police might recruit informants by identifying civilians who have “street-level” information about local drug dealers.

However, he distinguished this from being a crime intelligence contact agent, which involves a structured relationship with a professional handler.

“This particular handler brings assignments to work on,” Mogotsi said. “Once you are registered by a crime intelligence officer, you begin identifying targets within various ranks or government departments. The individuals you recruit to work under you then become your own informants, forming a network. They provide the information that you, in turn, pass to your handler.”

Mogotsi emphasised the risks associated with his work, revealing that he often used a “cover” title — claiming to be a politician working in the police minister’s office — to operate safely. He maintained that if anyone outside of his handler knew his true identity, “I’d be dead.”

“If an operation were compromised and my true role revealed, there is no way I would survive,” he added, citing this as the reason he could not disclose specific operational details.

During the Madlanga commission of inquiry, several affidavits were submitted by individuals claiming he was never involved in crime intelligence. Evidence leaders have challenged his testimony, with some going as far as labelling him a “professional liar”.

Mogotsi, however, remains steadfast, maintaining that he is still an active crime intelligence agent.

The proceedings are ongoing.

TimesLIVE