Durban mayor Cyril Xaba defends price tag for Tambo, Mandela statues

A covered statue of ANC stalwart OR Tambo is now up at North Beach in Durban.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba has defended the price tag attached to two new nine-metre bronze statues of former ANC presidents Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, clarifying why they cost more than the iconic Mandela statue at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The two statues, which have stood wrapped in plastic sheeting for months along OR Tambo Parade in Durban’s North Beach precinct and near Moses Mabhida Stadium, will be officially unveiled on March 6 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking at a briefing, Xaba addressed public concerns about the R11m cost per statue, particularly when compared to the Mandela statue at the Union Buildings, which cost R8m when unveiled in 2013.

“They were not built at the same time and the material that was used is not the same in terms of quantity,” said Xaba. “The difference in value would be in terms of time it took between the one in Pretoria and this one.”

Xaba said the Mandela statue at the Union Buildings was built in 2013, in South Africa, weighing 3.5 tons.

“These two were built in China. You take the exchange rate. And these ones weigh eight tons.”

The mayor said the unveiling aligns with the city’s strategy to strengthen heritage tourism and position Durban as a premier destination that celebrates South Africa’s liberation history.

Beyond tourism, he said, the statues and their locations carry profound historical significance.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some social media users have questioned the timing and necessity of commissioning more statues amid ongoing service delivery challenges.

One X user, Letago_Mehale, wrote: “There are many statues of struggle icons in South Africa, this is just wasting money which could be used to fund students who can’t afford to pay their school/varsity fees.”

Another user, Lloyd Muchedzi, commented: “All this whilst the municipalities are swimming in debt, schools have no toilets. Our priorities are really screwed.”

The debate reflects broader concerns about public spending and infrastructure backlogs, even as city officials argue that heritage projects can stimulate tourism and economic growth.

The statues are expected to be officially revealed next week, ending months of speculation and plastic wrapping along Durban’s beachfront skyline.

