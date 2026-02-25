BUDGET 2026 | Ghost worker audit flags 4,000 government officials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The government’s ghost worker audit has identified more than 4,000 high-risk employees whose status on the civil service payroll is questionable.

This is according to budget documents tabled in parliament by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

“The phenomenon of non-existent or ineligible individuals receiving state salaries has been one of the most striking weaknesses of public financial management.

“A sophisticated verification process is under way to address this.

“The department of public service and administration has begun verifying high-risk cases and developed a method that reduces the potential for employees to be flagged incorrectly as ghost workers due to administrative errors.

“The updated tests identified 4,323 high-risk employees requiring further verification.”

New technologies, including facial recognition and physical verification, would be used in the ghost worker audit.

“They will be verified using facial matching against the national population register and physical verification, including cross-checking results with the department of public service and administration and the department of basic education ghost-worker projects.”

Over the next three years, or the medium-term expenditure framework, R285m would be spent on improving “cross-government bulk purchasing”, including the modernisation of government.

“The next phase of this project will integrate with improvements to payroll systems and the rollout of a single sign-on for public servants. These changes will enable automated oversight, reduce irregularities and support more effective expenditure management.”

Turning to the civil service’s R3.7bn early retirement programme, introduced to incentivise civil service employees older than 55 to retire early, Godongwana said more than 7,000 applications had thus far been approved.

“Since the programme commenced in October 2025, 7,687 applications have been approved, while R3.7bn of the available amount has been drawn down. The estimated saving from this programme is R5.5bn, of which R2.6bn will be realised in 2026/27, R1.4bn in the 2027/28 and R1.5bn in 2028/29.”

The overnment was also pushing through the implementation of the Public Service Amendment Bill “to depoliticise and professionalise” the civil service.

This will bar heads of departments from holding office in political parties while in government employment. It will also restrict political interference in staff recruitment and salary determinations in departments.

