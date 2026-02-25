Politics

BUDGET 2026 | More money for research to compensate for Trump’s aid cut

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Viral load testing fell by up to 21% among key groups in the past two months, which four HIV experts say appeared to be due to the loss of US funding. Viral load testing measures how much virus is in the blood of people living with HIV who are on anti-retroviral treatment. It is normally done at least once a year.
This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes. Picture: (123RF/Gamjai)

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has shifted funds from the baseline of the health department to the South African Medical Research Council to plug a financial hole after the withdrawal of support by the US.

Godongwana, in his budget on Wednesday, indicated that R410m would be reprioritised over the medium term from the allocation of the health department to the council after US President Donald Trump stopped its research grant.

“This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes,” he said.

Pepfar programme funding was cut at the height of diplomatic wrangling between Pretoria and Washington DC.

Public health spending is due to grow by 4.2% to R334bn by 2029.

The compensation of employees in the public health sector takes the biggest share of the health budget, at 64.6%.

“Government seeks to enhance efficiency in this area through better management of commuted overtime and rural allowance. The minister of health has appointed an advisory committee to recommend amendment to key human resources policies and practices,” Godongwana said.

“These and other savings measures will enable the sector to reprioritise funds to deal with existing pressures and respond to emerging service-delivery needs and priorities.”

TimesLIVE

