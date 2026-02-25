BUDGET 2026 | More money for research to compensate for Trump’s aid cut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has shifted funds from the baseline of the health department to the South African Medical Research Council to plug a financial hole after the withdrawal of support by the US.

Godongwana, in his budget on Wednesday, indicated that R410m would be reprioritised over the medium term from the allocation of the health department to the council after US President Donald Trump stopped its research grant.

“This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes,” he said.

Pepfar programme funding was cut at the height of diplomatic wrangling between Pretoria and Washington DC.

Public health spending is due to grow by 4.2% to R334bn by 2029.

The compensation of employees in the public health sector takes the biggest share of the health budget, at 64.6%.

“Government seeks to enhance efficiency in this area through better management of commuted overtime and rural allowance. The minister of health has appointed an advisory committee to recommend amendment to key human resources policies and practices,” Godongwana said.

“These and other savings measures will enable the sector to reprioritise funds to deal with existing pressures and respond to emerging service-delivery needs and priorities.”

