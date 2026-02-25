Madlanga commission won’t say if Musa Khawula will be called to testify

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission has refused to confirm if celebrity basher Musa Khawula will be summoned to testify.

This comes after Khawula posted on X a message purported to be coming from a senior investigator of the Madlanga commission who appeared to be asking him when he’d be free to engage with it.

However, on Wednesday the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, refused to answer when he was asked if Khawula had been ordered to appear.

“The commission does not ventilate its confidential communication in public. There are many engagements that are unfolding with a number of individuals.

“We certainly don’t want to get into a discussion in public on any of those matters that are between the commission and those particular individuals. In this case the individual has gone public themselves and, again, from our part we will not get into that conversation in public,” he said.

hi babies! @MbalulaFikile and ze nxumalo,



what are ya'll gonna do after all the lies and scheming because the phone has rang,



see ya'll soon at the lil commission,



xo xo,

gossip girl, pic.twitter.com/lGD9f1RKQW — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) February 24, 2026

Michaels said they don’t want to encourage possible witnesses from sharing confidential conversations with the public.

The commission has heard from Sgt Fannie Nkosi, also known as Witness F, that the arrest of Khawula in 2024 was allegedly orchestrated by deputy police minister Cassel Mathale’s office. This after Khawula allegedly insulted ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and a Sandton businessman, Ze Nxumalo.

Mathale has denied the allegations.

Khawula was charged with crimen injuria after the complainants by Mbalula and Nxumalo.

In July of the same year, Khawula was jailed for 90 days for contempt of court after he refused to comply with a defamation verdict obtained by Mbalula’s wife Nozuko, which barred Khawula from posting corruption allegations about her on X.