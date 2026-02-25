Mixed reactions to Lesufi’s Sopa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has strongly criticised the state of the province address given by premier Panyaza Lesufi, arguing it is merely an apology for Lesufi not doing the work required, despite having resources at his disposal.

A wide range of responses have been shared following Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday, when he delivered this year’s set of promises.

While some sang his praises, opposition benches were filled with skepticism over whether or not he will be able to deliver:

Tired of apologies: DA’s Solly Msimanga

Democratic Alliance opposition leader Solly Msimanga dismissed Lesufi’s address as nothing but an apology for not doing his work, instead of stepping up with all the resources at his disposal.

“Lesufi has apologised for not doing his work, despite having all the resources. Gauteng residents are tired of apologies that are not followed by corrections on the ground. Lesufi’s apology means nothing when it is not followed by urgent action that improves people’s lives,” he said.

“Last year he did the same — apologised and failed to deliver. The only solution left is for him to inform the residents of Gauteng that he has failed to govern this province.”

It is not enough for the premier to note that our infrastructure must be protected when he has had the power to do so for years — DA Gauteng opposition leader Solly Msimanga

Despite this, the DA believes that this address introduced nothing new and that instead recycled commitments the public has heard before.

“He promises service delivery to all residents in the province, while service delivery in this province is currently on life support, with some communities protesting with demands for water and electricity.”

Msimanga criticised how the provincial government has proven that it can get the job done, as seen last year when there was a scramble to window dress Gauteng ahead of the international G20 summit.

“We have seen that Gauteng can work when the political will exists. Last year in a matter of months the Premier and his executive managed to fix all pre-existing infrastructure issues in the parts of the province to host the G20 summit. This should be the daily reality.”

Msimanga decried the supposed prioritisation of the water crisis, complaining that it is a long standing issue that he has failed to fix.

“Water infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate without proper and regular maintenance. Furthermore, he highlights that they will be building more reservoirs and water infrastructure. This will be pointless when there is no proper maintenance and monitoring of water infrastructure.”

The opposition party leader said it is not enough for the premier to acknowledge that for the economy to grow, crime must be defeated, adding that cable theft, vandalism and collapsing infrastructure are chasing investors away.

“It is not enough for the premier to note that our infrastructure must be protected when he has had the power to do so for years.”

He added that the commitment to fix local government is not enough, when his administration has had the mandate to intervene in its municipalities across the province.

“The trouble in local government has been evident for a long time, particularly the local and district municipalities, but the lack of intervention has led municipalities to a state of crisis.”

Prevention better than crisis: ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni

ActionSA provincial leader Funzi Ngobeni said it was tiring that the premier is constantly reacting to promises that could and should have been prevented.

“Every year we hear about new interventions. Every year the numbers grow bigger. But the same problems keep coming back: unstable water supply, crumbling infrastructure, persistent crime and struggling municipalities,” he said.

“At some point we have to move beyond the announcements and ask a simple question: why are we repeatedly fixing crises that were allowed to develop in the first place?”

Ngobeni made an example using the current water crisis to demonstrate his argument: “If municipalities had consistently directed at least 8% of their budgets to infrastructure maintenance, as Treasury requires, we would not be facing recurring breakdowns. If preventative maintenance had been treated as a priority instead of an afterthought, we wouldn’t need emergency ‘war rooms’ every summer.”

That is what governance looks like: steady, consistent execution. Not crisis meetings. Not political finger-pointing — Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA provincial leader

He decried how the reality is that the province does not have a shortage of speeches and recurring promises but rather has a shortage of maintenance and proper asset management.

“That is what governance looks like: steady, consistent execution. Not crisis meetings. Not political finger-pointing. South Africa is a constitutional democracy. The rule of law must apply without fail. Migration must be legal, properly documented and well managed. When systems fail, communities feel the pressure and public services carry the strain.”

Ngobeni urged the administration to make use of systems that work every day, and not only when there is public pressure.

“The difference between governance by crisis and governance by discipline is straightforward. One waits for collapse and reacts; the other prevents collapse through planning and accountability. One makes announcements; the other delivers measurable results.

“Gauteng cannot afford another term defined by emergency responses. It needs structural reform. It needs consistent performance. Gauteng deserves a government that prevents collapse instead of managing it.”

Lesufi is listening: Anton Alberts from FF+

FF Plus member of the provincial legislature Anton Alberts described the premier’s promises and prospects as impressive and having the potential to benefit the province if they materialise.

In fact, the party has hailed Lesufi for taking into consideration their inputs on this year’s set of commitments.

“It is nevertheless clear that the premier has taken the advice offered by the Freedom Front Plus in response to last year’s Sopa seriously — namely to aggressively attract more investment to Gauteng. It is a fact that without large-scale investment, the province’s economy will not grow by a cent.”

The party welcomed that the premier devoted a significant portion of his speech to economic investments, which the FF Plus believes could solve numerous socio-economic problems.

“This indicates that the provincial government is finally heeding the Freedom Front Plus’s advice. But on the other [hand], it also demonstrates that the ANC knows all too well that it will only survive as a party if Gauteng voters see immediate improvement.”

