EFF demands O’Sullivan’s arrest

The EFF has called for the immediate arrest of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who abruptly walked out of the parliament’s ad hoc committee while still under cross-examination on Thursday.

The party said O’Sullivan has effectively undermined the authority of parliament and is currently in contempt of parliament.

“O’Sullivan has been an arrogant and dishonest witness from the onset, who at first attempted to evade appearing before the ad hoc committee to investigate the allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding the capture of law enforcement agencies in South Africa.”

The EFF said O’Sullivan initially cited non-existant threats to his life as justification for not attending the committee in person.

“Following pressure from the EFF, he eventually attended the ad hoc committee and was allowed to make countless accusations and threats against members of the South African Police Service, crime intelligence, Members of Parliament and witnesses.”

The party said O’Sullivan was given free rein to insult lawmakers and law enforcement officials, yet when he was confronted about his appointment to critical institutions without the requisite qualifications, he took offence.

“After doing multiple media interviews casting aspersions on MPs and declaring that he will not cooperate with certain political parties at the ad hoc committee, O’Sullivan ran from interrogation like a criminal with something to hide.”

The EFF said in any society with effective law enforcement agencies, O’Sullivan would be arrested at Cape Town International Airport, where he claims to be catching a flight.

“The EFF will pursue, through parliament and the office of the speaker, and additionally explore our own legal options to compel O’Sullivan to appear before parliament and account for allegations made against him.”

It said O’Sullivan must be considered a fugitive, and a dangerous one, who through his own admissions, has an aircraft and multiple passports and could flee South Africa to avoid justice and accountability.

“We call on SAPS at OR Tambo International Airport, where O’Sullivan claims to be departing, to apprehend a fugitive of the law, and for Airports Company South Africa to refuse any private aircraft carrying this fugitive permission to depart from South Africa.”

EFF national chairperson and parliamentary chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu, in a letter, asked the speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, to protect the dignity of parliament by laying a charge of contempt of parliament against O’Sullivan.

“The charge must be opened by you, as the ultimate authority in parliament. This is necessary to restore confidence in society that parliament is not to be trampled on.”

TimesLIVE