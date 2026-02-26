WATCH LIVE | Official ‘who got R600k pay rise from Julius Mkhwanazi’ takes stand at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni’s head of human resources, who allegedly received a R600,000 salary increase for protecting suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from a disciplinary hearing, is set to return to the Madlanga commission on Thursday.

Linda Gxasheka’s testimony was postponed earlier this month after she submitted a supplementary statement at the last hour. She was implicated at the Madlanga commission by former employee relations head Xolani Nciza as one of the officials who failed to discipline Mkhwanazi.

This was after an independent police investigations directorate report had recommended disciplinary action against Mkhwanazi for allegedly entering into a corrupt contract with Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s private security company.

Nciza told the commission that disciplinary charges against Mkhwanazi were halted in June 2023: “Two weeks down the line, a report gets served that seeks to give advocate Kemi Behari and Linda Gxasheka a R600,000 increase.”

He alleged that former municipal manager Imogen Mashazi rewarded the pair for protecting Mkhwanazi. Nciza rationalised Mashazi’s decision as meaning: “You’ve aligned yourselves to what I want as the city manager, my person [Mkhwanazi] is not to be touched and you’ve ensured that my person is not be touched — here is an increase.”

Three months after the report, Mkhwanazi was promoted to deputy chief and later acted as head of the department while chief Isaac Mapiyeye was suspended over sexual harassment allegations.

About a week ago, the city formally charged head of legal service Behari and Gxasheka, two months after placing them on suspension.

The pair were suspended with full pay after damning allegations that emerged at the commission, which is probing claims of criminal and corrupt infiltration in the country’s justice system.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza announced that Behari and Gxasheka had been formally served with charge sheets after being on suspension since early December.

“The internal processes will proceed strictly in accordance with the city’s disciplinary framework, applicable labour legislation and municipal policies,” Xhakaza said. “The officials will, in due course, appear before the city’s disciplinary committee.”

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Madlanga commission’s interim report recommended Gxasheka, Behari and Mashazi be subjected to a criminal investigation.

