O’Sullivan abruptly walks out of parliament, MPs stand in his way

Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers, Cape Town, on February 10 2026. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

In a dramatic turn of events, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan walked out of proceedings on Thursday without being formally excused by the parliamentary ad hoc committee.

O’Sullivan had returned to conclude his testimony to the committee, which is probing allegations of interference in the criminal justice system. His appearance follows a previous standoff in which he refused to appear in person, citing safety concerns. However, he ultimately appeared before the committee.

The session took an unexpected turn during the final stages of the evidence leader’s questioning. As the evidence leader was wrapping up, O’Sullivan began packing his bags and headed for the exit, stating he had a flight to catch. The move immediately sparked a confrontation on the floor.

MPs, including the MK Party’s David Skosana and EFF leader Julius Malema, attempted to block his departure. Skosana went as far as physically standing in front of the door to prevent O’Sullivan from leaving.

“We will open a case,” Skosana declared. “This man must not be allowed to leave this country.”

O’Sullivan remained defiant despite the threats of legal action. “I came here of my own free will, and I am leaving,” he told the committee as he was exiting.

The walkout sparked outrage among committee members. Evidence leader Soviet Lekganyane concluded the session by saying the committee would seek formal legal counsel to determine the next steps.

“We will get advice on how this matter is taken forward,” Lekganyane stated.

