Morero survives bid to remove him, Al Jama-ah a no show in council

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero survived an attempt to remove him from office.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived the chopping block after his detractors failed to pitch for his no confidence motion that sought to remove him from office on Thursday.

The council met to deliberate over Morero’s future after a no confidence motion was submitted by the Al Jama-ah party.

The first motion in December was withdrawn by its proposer and Al Jama-ah member Kabelo Gwamanda, saying it appeared as though their coalition partner, the ANC, was willing to ventilate challenges the minority bloc had with Morero’s leadership.

The party later submitted a second motion against the mayor, citing similar complaints about his alleged non-consultation with coalition partners.

That motion was also postponed. Aggrieved political parties agreed to the postponement, hoping partners in the governing coalition would be able to iron out their differences.

Adding to the delay was a request by Al Jama-ah to have the motion voted on through a secret ballot, but council speaker Margaret Arnolds said the rules were unclear about this.

Arnolds reportedly requested to consult with parliament and an external legal expert on the constitution, fearing if she accedes to the request while the council rules are unclear the matter may end up in the courts.

However, weeks later when the time came to present the motion to council on Thursday, the proposer and the seconder, the people who sponsored the bid to axe Morero, were a no-show.

Arnolds said their failure to present their own motion meant it falls off the council agenda and is effectively cancelled.

The same council meeting elected finance MMC Loyiso Masuku as deputy mayor unopposed.

