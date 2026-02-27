Patrice Motsepe’s new website fuels rumour of ANC presidential bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A website launched this week under the banner of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe is fuelling speculation that the mining magnate is positioning himself to contest the presidency of the ANC in 2027, potentially setting up a succession battle to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

The site, pm27.org.za, went live without prior announcement and carries branding that aligns Motsepe’s initials with the year of the ANC’s next elective conference.

“PM27 stands as a movement to rally South Africans behind Patrice Motsepe — a leader whose credibility, business acumen and commitment to ethical governance offer hope for true national renewal," the website said.

“Rooted in the spirit of ‘Savumelana’ (’Let’s Agree’), PM27 is more than a campaign, it is a call to action for every citizen and ANC member to build a future defined by unity, progress and opportunity. Our mission is to position Patrice Motsepe as the most credible, unifying and visionary leader to guide the ANC and South Africa into a new era — one where integrity is the foundation and every voice is valued."

Neither Motsepe nor the ANC’s national leadership has issued an official statement confirming a campaign. Under ANC rules, candidates must be nominated by branches and vetted through formal structures before their names appear on a conference ballot.

The ANC is expected to hold its next leadership conference in 2027, where party delegates will elect a president and other senior officials. Ramaphosa secured a second term as party leader in 2022. That has opened the field to potential successors, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, though formal nominations have not yet opened and factional positioning remains largely behind closed doors.

Motsepe is Africa’s first black billionaire and founder of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM). He also serves as president of the Confederation of African Football. While he has long been regarded as politically connected, including through family ties to Ramaphosa, he has never held elected office.

Under ARM, Motsepe has also been recorded as a donor to multiple political parties since the introduction of South Africa’s Political Party Funding Act in 2021. Disclosure reports published by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) show contributions linked to ARM to both the ANC and the DA.

Motsepe recently relinquished his position as executive chair of ARM to become non-executive chair.

