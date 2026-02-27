Phahlane ‘hurt’ after contentious parliamentary testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Concluding his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Thursday, former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane left the room feeling “hurt” by what he described as an interrogation.

Phahlane returned to parliament to finalise his submission after his initial appearance in January was cut short. However, the session began with a tense “face-off” between Phahlane and evidence leader Norman Arendse SC.

The friction began when Phahlane refused to discuss the Labour Appeal Court (LAC) ruling dismissing his appeal for reinstatement and upholding his July 2020 dismissal from the SAPS after findings of dishonest conduct.

Phahlane informed the committee of his intention to rebut several long-standing allegations, including:

The “kickback” sound system: Claims that he received an R80,000 sound system as a bribe.

The “blue light” saga: Alleged irregularities in procurement of police vehicle emergency lights.

Forensic tenders: The controversial awarding of contracts for 360-degree panoramic cameras to the Ethemba Forensic Group.

Phahlane on Friday dismissed these charges and defended the decisions he made during his tenure.

The atmosphere soured when Arendse pressed Phahlane on alleged irregularities regarding the awarding of tenders.

Phahlane became visibly irritated, accusing Arendse of bias and suggesting the evidence leader was acting on behalf of former Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride.

MPs intervened to condemn the aggressive manner in which Arendse questioned the witness. At the end of the proceedings, Phahlane expressed deep disappointment over his treatment.

“I was invited to assist this committee with its work,” Phahlane said. “I am bitterly disappointed that I was not able to adequately place my affidavit and the issues contained therein before this committee.”

Phahlane argued that he was not “led” as a witness, but rather targeted.

“I accepted the responsibility to answer questions, and I have done so to the best of my ability. However, for reasons beyond my control, parts of my affidavit were deliberately skipped.

“I did not experience what I know to be the leading of a witness — instead, I was subjected to an interrogation,” he stated. “I am hurt that this would happen to me in a people’s parliament. Let it not happen to anyone else.”

In an effort to manage the fallout, MPs reassured Phahlane that the process was impartial and emphasised that the committee does not necessarily share the views or tone of Arendse.

TimesLIVE