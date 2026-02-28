Hill-Lewis running away with race for DA leadership

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geordin Hill-Lewis at the announcement of his run for federal leader of the DA.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis appears to be headed for an easy victory in the DA leadership race, enjoying the support of most provincial leaders and facing no challengers when nominations opened on Friday.

Six provincial leaders who spoke to the Sunday Times on Friday pledged their support for Hill-Lewis, joining the Eastern Cape’s Andrew Whitfield, who was the first to do so a fortnight ago.

This means that Hill-Lewis now also has the support of Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Free State leader Roy Jankielson opted to keep his cards close to his chest, saying anyone was free to lobby his provincial delegates without his influence.

“As Free State provincial leader, I will not publicly endorse any candidate at federal congress since I encourage our provincial delegates to be lobbied and to campaign freely as individuals for the candidates of their choice.

“I regard my leadership position as that of a referee, to ensure a level playing field for the free and fair contestation of all federal congress positions in the Free State,” he said.

We all agree that the GNU is the best chance our country has had in over two decades to reverse the decline. And we all agree that it is much better than the alternative — a radical and violent coalition that would destroy our country. So the decision to join the GNU was the correct one. — Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication, but his province is said not to support Hill-Lewis.

Nominations will close towards the end of March, ahead of the federal congress to be held at Midrand’s Gallagher Estate in mid-April, where incumbent John Steenhuisen is due to step down after two three-year terms at the helm of the blue party.

Provincial leaders who threw their weight behind Hill-Lewis cited his good track record as the mayor of Cape Town and his “honesty and integrity”.

There is, however, a two-horse race to replace DA federal council chair Helen Zille, who is not seeking re-election. Deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen and National Assembly chair Werner Horn will square off.

Sarupen is said to be the favourite, with insiders indicating he has long been groomed for the second most powerful position in the party — in charge of day-to-day affairs.

For the less powerful position of federal chair, Msimanga and Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, the incumbent, have accepted nomination.

MP Erik Marais is set to replace former minister Dion George as the DA’s new finance chief, as he is the only nominee for the position at this point.

George quit the DA earlier in 2026 after Steenhuisen asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire him as forestry, fisheries and the environment minister.

Accepting his nomination in Cape Town on Friday, Hill-Lewis said he would seek a mandate to build a ‘stronger DA for a stronger South Africa’ at the April congress.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, communications minister Solly Malatsi and former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink all confirmed on Friday that they are running for the three positions of DA deputy federal chair. Also in that race is Western Cape safety MEC Anroux Marais.

The DA will remain in the government of national unity (GNU) if he wins, he confirmed.

“We all agree that the GNU is the best chance our country has had in over two decades to reverse the decline. And we all agree that it is much better than the alternative — a radical and violent coalition that would destroy our country. So the decision to join the GNU was the correct one.

“Because a DA that resigns itself to permanent opposition status is weak. We cannot be satisfied with shouting from the sidelines. Making a noise is not the same as making a difference.

“But a DA that drifts along quietly inside the GNU is equally weak. It sends out a signal that we prize positions above the people we serve. This will never be acceptable under my leadership.”

Deputy presiding officer of the DA Federal Congress, Bridget Masango confirmed that by late yesterday (Saturday, February 28), no other candidate had been nominated to challenge Hill-Lewis.

“The nominations opened on Friday and will run until 11.59am on March 23, after which the candidates will be announced,” she said.