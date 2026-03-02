Malema blasts Zille’s ‘drunkard’ Soweto derby celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille is facing a backlash after her social media posts celebrating Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby at the weekend.

Zille shared photos and videos of herself celebrating at a local tavern alongside residents. In one image, she is seen holding a beer — a move that quickly drew the ire of social media users and political rivals.

EFF leader Julius Malema and MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi were among the most vocal critics.

Malema, who was spotted at FNB Stadium celebrating Pirates’ victory with his family, took to X (formerly Twitter) to label Zille a letakgwa (drunkard).

Le takgwa — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 1, 2026

Manyi criticised Zille for brandishing alcohol, citing the country’s ongoing struggle with substance abuse. “In Joburg, we don’t want a mayor who celebrates by brandishing alcohol, especially given the levels of alcohol abuse in our townships,” Manyi said on X.

Beyond the alcohol controversy, other critics accused Zille of using football as a disingenuous campaign strategy for the 2026 local government elections. Some questioned her knowledge of the club, challenging her to name the current starting line-up.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont was skeptical of her sudden display of fandom. “I don’t think she could name a single player or provide any prior post demonstrating her support for Pirates,” he said.

When accused of attacking Zille merely out of inter-party rivalry, Beaumont said, “Really? Your first thought wasn’t that this is an inauthentic gimmick from a granny totally disconnected from reality here in Joburg — where she hasn’t lived since it was governed by the Nats?”

In response to the accusations of being a “fair-weather fan”, Zille retweeted an old post from her archives to demonstrate her long-standing support for the Buccaneers.

This is not the first time Zille’s 2026 campaign tactics have sparked debate. Since launching her bid for the Johannesburg mayoralty, she has been active across diverse communities, from Sandton to Soweto. She recently went viral for a post in which she sat in a water-filled pothole in Linbro Park to highlight the city’s crumbling infrastructure.