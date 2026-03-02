O’Sullivan agrees to return to parliament after dramatic exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paul O'Sullivan will return to the witness stand on Thursday, to continue his testimony at the Parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Picture: Gallo Images/ Brenton Geach

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has confirmed that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan will return to the witness stand on Thursday.

This comes after his abrupt and dramatic departure from proceedings last week.

O’Sullivan exited the hearing prematurely last Thursday, citing a scheduled flight he needed to catch. His sudden departure prompted committee members to seek legal advice and demand his return to conclude his testimony.

Following the incident, the committee formally wrote to O’Sullivan, requesting that he reappear before parliament to finalise his evidence.

Committee evidence leader Norman Arendse confirmed on Monday that O’Sullivan had agreed to the request.

“He has confirmed he will be in attendance on Thursday to conclude the questioning by Advocate Mkhize and deal with outstanding legal matters,” Arendse said.

Despite his agreement to return, O’Sullivan faces significant political and legal backlash. Several political parties have called for his arrest, with the EFF opening a formal case. The party argued that O’Sullivan undermined the authority of parliament and is currently in contempt.

While committee members welcomed his return, they emphasised that his reappearance does not absolve him of his previous conduct.

ANC MP Khusela Sangoni said, “Him now agreeing to appear does not take away the fact that an offence was committed.”

MK Party MP David Skosana insisted that parliament must still pursue a case for contempt.

“The fact that he will come does not cancel the contempt of Parliament. The process must continue.”

Parliamentary legal advisors briefed the committee on the matter, noting that O’Sullivan was given a deadline of 12pm on Monday to confirm his attendance. Had he failed to comply, the committee was prepared to issue a formal summons to secure his appearance.

Advisors noted that by leaving prematurely, O’Sullivan’s actions could be viewed as interfering with or impeding the committee’s mandate.

His testimony is considered vital, particularly regarding allegations of political interference in police operations. The advisors suggested O’Sullivan may have committed a statutory offence under Section 17(1)(c)(i) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act (PPIPPLA).

The committee is scheduled to resume hearing evidence from other witnesses on Tuesday, starting with the appearance of Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, before O’Sullivan returns to the stand on Thursday.

TimesLIVE