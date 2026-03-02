Politics

POLL | Should Dean Macpherson apologise and pay back the money?

Minister disputes travel costs as ActionSA MP demands he pay back alleged misused funds

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson has revealed the 'dreadful state' some state-owned properties were in after former occupants vacated them. File photo.
Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson. File photo.

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has rejected criticism of taking his partner with him on a work trip to Brazil.

Macpherson disputed claims his travel costs came to R839,000. He said the total cost was actually about R350,000 and that no wasteful or duplicate bookings were made.

ActionSA MP Malebo Kobe has called on him to refund the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds.

“South Africans are tightening their belts. Ministers must do the same and not expect taxpayers already under pressure to finance the getaways of ministers and their partners,” said Kobe, calling the spending a flagrant abuse of state resources.

