Bitou councillor Claude Terblanche’s drunk-driving charge withdrawn conditionally

Former Bitou municipality mayor Claude Terblanche has had his drunk-driving charge withdrawn, pending completion of intervention sessions with social development.

Magistrate Steve Laurence made the ruling in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Monday, warning the ward 4 councillor that non-attendance or failure to complete the programme would see the case returned to court as a criminal charge.

“The state has withdrawn charges against you, Mr Teblanche. However, if you do not attend the social development sessions, the matter will be taken back to court,” he said.

Terblanche was arrested on September 5 2025 for alleged drunk-driving on the N2 in Plettenberg Bay.

A conviction for drunk driving can carry a penalty of up to six years’ imprisonment or a fine.

I welcome the magistrate’s verdict and as a citizen it is my duty to ensure that I attend all the sessions — Claude Terblanche

Addressing the court outcome, Terblanche acknowledged the incident had raised concerns about the conduct of public officials but said he was not shaken by the proceedings, as the blood test showed he was below the limit, even though the breathalyser showed he had exceeded it.

“I welcome the magistrate’s verdict and as a citizen it is my duty to ensure that I attend all the sessions,” he said.

Claremont Titus from the Plett Democratic Congress said the party’s leadership welcomed the magistrate’s verdict.

“As the party leader I know Mr Claude Terblanche as a very respectful and self-respecting person. He is not a man going against the law,” he said.

“We as the party are so proud of him. He kept his head high and let the law take its course. He did not interfere with the investigation or the proceedings of the law as a true leader who wants to see justice prevail.”

The Herald