Lt-Gen Mosikili ‘confused and surprised’ by tone of PKTT disbandment letter

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili testified that she was “confused and surprised” upon receiving a directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT).

On December 31 2024, now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive to “immediately” disestablish the task team. The order required a preliminary report by January 20, followed by a final closing report later that month.

Mchunu faced sharp criticism for the move, with critics arguing the directive fell outside his mandate and his failure to consult national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola constituted political interference.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system on Tuesday, Mosikili detailed how she discovered the directive.

She testified that she first saw the letter via e-mail on January 2 2025 — by which time it had already been leaked to the media.

At the time the letter was issued, Mosikili was serving as acting national commissioner as Masemola was on leave.

“I became confused,” Mosikili told the committee. “I was unsure and surprised. I questioned the authenticity of the directive because I could not believe the content, precisely because of the tone of the letter.”

She noted that the timing was particularly shocking. She had recently held discussions with Masemola regarding upcoming priorities, yet the disbandment of the PKTT was never mentioned. She initially wondered if the national commissioner had simply forgotten to brief her before his leave began.

Mosikili said she immediately “interrogated” the document’s validity. She consulted the national commissioner’s staff to verify its authenticity and felt it necessary to interrupt Masemola’s leave to seek guidance on how to handle the matter.

Mosikili told the committee she had been with Mchunu and Masemola in KwaZulu-Natal just days before December 31 for a funeral and organisational matters.

She confirmed that despite being together in KZN, the PKTT was never mentioned. She parted ways with the minister (who remained in KZN) and returned to Gauteng, officially assuming the role of acting national commissioner from December 28.

“At no stage was there a mention of the PKTT or any attempts to issue a directive on its operations, neither from the minister nor the national commissioner.”

In his own appearance before the committee, Mchunu admitted to issuing the directive without consulting Masemola. He defended the decision by citing budgetary constraints and allegations of misconduct by PKTT members.

Mchunu maintained that he acted within his constitutional authority. “It’s a decision I took; I’m responsible for it, and I stand by it,” Mchunu said. “I believe very strongly that the constitution allows the minister to take the decision I took. It was a lawful decision.”

