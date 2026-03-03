Politics

WATCH LIVE | Tebello Mosikili appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili will testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Related Articles