ANC faces DA challenge for leadership of Presidency oversight committee

The DA intends to raise its hand to chair the committee overseeing the Presidency during the election in parliament on Wednesday.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the DA said it understands the ANC plans to field its own candidate.

“From the start the DA has been adamant that oversight needs to be seen to be done and the chairperson of the committee cannot be from the same party as the president. We therefore intend putting forward the name of a DA candidate to ensure there is a balance of power and the committee does not simply become a mechanism through which the ANC can protect the president,” it said.

TimesLIVE understands the DA will likely forward its chief whip George Michalakis as its candidate. It’s unclear who the ANC will field.

Michalakis said regardless of which party presides over the committee, the DA will use the tool to ensure parliamentary accountability.

This is the first time since 1994 that parliament has established an oversight committee for the Presidency.

The ANC seems to continue to be hell-bent on shielding the president — something they will ultimately have to answer to the voters for — George Michalakis, DA chief whip

The call for an oversight committee on the Presidency dates back to the tenure of former president Thabo Mbeki. Calls for the committee grew louder during the state capture years. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ballooning Presidency escalated the calls, with some accusing the president of running the government through his office.

The role played by portfolio committees is critical as they are responsible for overseeing government ministries. A portfolio committee was only recently established for the Presidency.

MPs have often raised concerns that the president only answers to parliament during quarterly question and answer sessions, often marred by bias and a lack of transparency.

The DA played a fundamental role in establishing the committee, with Michalakis saying it will use it to the benefit of South Africans. The DA’s calls for an oversight committee over the Union Buildings gained traction during the investigation on Phala Phala.

“From the start, the ANC has been opposed to establishing the committee, until the DA with the help of other parties ensured its establishment through the rules committee. The ANC seems to continue to be hell-bent on shielding the president — something they will ultimately have to answer to the voters for,” Michalakis said.

Committee members will include:

ANC MPs Supra Mahumapelo, deputy chief whip Doris Mpapane and Mikateko Mahlaule;

Michalakis and Baxolile Nodada from the DA;

EFF leader Julius Malema;

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip,

the Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels; and

Mmabatho Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi from the MK Party.

