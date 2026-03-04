POLL | Parliament has approved a 3.8% salary increase for president, what’s your take?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parliament has approved a 3.8% inflation-linked salary increase for President Cyril Ramaphosa, raising his annual pay from about R3.3m to just under R3.5m.

The decision follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, which had initially suggested a 4.1% adjustment.

Critics, including the EFF and MK Party, argued the salary hike is unjustified amid sluggish economic growth, rising living costs and stagnant wages for many ordinary workers. Some said the president should lead by example by declining the increase or tying pay adjustments to performance on jobs, growth and service delivery.

Supporters, including the DA, said some parliamentary officials earn significantly more, and the increase is responsible and below the original recommendation. Others noted the boost will also benefit former presidents.

TimesLIVE