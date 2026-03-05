Cat Matlala ‘too small’ to be cartel boss, Fadiel Adams tells ad hoc committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is “too small” to be a criminal cartel boss, according to National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

Adams made these remarks while testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

Adams took the hot seat to respond to allegations of mishandling classified information. These claims were initially raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who further alleged that criminal syndicates have deeply infiltrated the criminal justice system.

The committee previously heard testimony from crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, who claimed that nearly the entire South African Police Service (SAPS) has been compromised by a group known as the “Big Five” cartel.

Khumalo presented WhatsApp evidence suggesting that Matlala was not only a member of this syndicate but also bankrolled ANC delegates aligned with senior political figures.

When I look at a cartel, I look at the Colombians, the Russians, the Bulgarians, and the Moroccans. Those are cartels. Matlala is way too small for that job — Fadiel Adams, National Coloured Congress leader

While Adams admitted he holds no sympathy for Matlala, he argued that the businessman’s interest in the SAPS is not indicative of cartel activity.

“When I look at a cartel, I look at the Colombians, the Russians, the Bulgarians and the Moroccans. Those are cartels. Matlala is way too small for that job,” Adams said.

Adams further dismissed the profiling criteria previously outlined by Khumalo — which included habitual criminality, influential contacts, tenderpreneurship, security fronts, and dual citizenship — as generic and unsubstantiated.

He mocked the findings as “ChatGPT information”.

“When you look at the evidence provided by Khumalo about the existence of cartels, he might have Googled it. ChatGPT gives that kind of description; there is no actual evidentiary information,” Adams argued.

He acknowledged that while it would be “stupid” to dispute that cartels exist in South Africa, he maintained that Matlala does not fit the profile of a kingpin. Instead, Adams characterised Matlala as a “cash funnel” for powerful figures within the SAPS, specifically naming national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and former police minister Bheki Cele as potential beneficiaries.

Adams emphasised that while Matlala is an alleged criminal, he could not have granted himself the controversial R360m SAPS health tender.

“The fact that his company was non-compliant must be investigated. Yet at best he could be found guilty of collusion/bribery. It is therefore a matter of practicality that the entire bid evaluation committee on this tender must be investigated.

“Also, the fact that the national commissioner himself signed off on this tender award cannot be glossed over.”

