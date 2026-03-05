Trent breaks down under pressure during parliamentary testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hard questions were asked during ad hoc committee testimony in parliament on Thursday.

Sarah-Jane Trent, a former associate of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, broke down in tears on Thursday during her testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

Trent’s appearance followed that of O’Sullivan, who concluded his own testimony earlier the same day. Both individuals face accusations of “infiltrating” the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

On Wednesday, former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor advocate Michael Mashuga testified that Ipid’s independence was compromised during investigations into former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Phahlane, who was dismissed in 2020 after he was found guilty of dishonest conduct, has long claimed that O’Sullivan exerted undue influence over the cases against him.

During her testimony, Trent provided background on her professional relationship with O’Sullivan. She explained that she began working at his investigative firm on a pro bono basis in February 2015.

“I thought, ‘What do I have to lose?’ I was interested in investigations and I sent my CV. At the time, I didn’t have a job,” Trent told the committee. “His PA called me and invited me to meet Paul, and I did.”

She noted that because the firm was not hiring at the time, she volunteered her services. Initially, her role was limited to research; she was not assigned to specific cases or included in high-level meetings.

She eventually rose to become a director at Paul O’Sullivan and Associates and Forensics for Justice, a position she held for six years.

The atmosphere in the chamber shifted when evidence leader advocate Bongiwe Mkhize questioned the firm’s involvement in Ipid’s investigation into Phahlane.

O’Sullivan had filed a formal complaint against Phahlane in 2016. Trent explained that she performed research to assist Ipid, eventually meeting with former Ipid head Robert McBride. She subsequently met senior investigator Mandla Mahlangu, who was leading the Phahlane probe.

The proceedings reached a breaking point when members of parliament pressed Trent to identify the specific regulations that permit Ipid to seek assistance from private organisations.

Trent cited the Ipid Act, arguing it allows private entities to assist the directorate with investigations. However, when MPs demanded evidence or specific sections of the law to substantiate this claim, Trent struggled to provide a definitive answer.

Under intense scrutiny, Trent clarified that they were not managing the entire investigation but were merely assisting with “simple tasks”.

“If I needed to run a search on something that came out of an investigation... [Ipid] carried out the investigation. We went through the case with them,” she explained.

Unsatisfied with her responses, MPs continued to press for legal clarity. The mounting pressure caused Trent to break down in tears, prompting the committee to call a five-minute recess. Proceedings resumed shortly thereafter.

TimesLIVE