WATCH | Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota: A life that traced South Africa’s struggle to democracy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this video, multimedia journalist Thabo Tshabalala reflects on the life and political journey of Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, whose career spanned South Africa’s fight against apartheid and the complexities of its democratic era.

The anti-apartheid activist and Congress of the People leader died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday and is survived by his wife Cynthia and six children.

TimesLIVE