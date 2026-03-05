Politics

WATCH | Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota: A life that traced South Africa’s struggle to democracy

Thabo Tshabalala

Thabo Tshabalala

Multimedia producer

In this video, multimedia journalist Thabo Tshabalala reflects on the life and political journey of Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, whose career spanned South Africa’s fight against apartheid and the complexities of its democratic era.

The anti-apartheid activist and Congress of the People leader died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday and is survived by his wife Cynthia and six children.

TimesLIVE

