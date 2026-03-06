5 things to know about newly elected Ekurhuleni speaker John Senona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ATM's John Senona has been elected as the new Ekurhuleni council speaker.

The City of Ekurhuleni has elected John Senona as its new council speaker after a special council sitting held on Thursday.

Here are five key things to know about the newly elected presiding officer:

He represents the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as a councillor. Despite the ATM having limited seats in the metro, he was voted as speaker. The ATM has only one seat in council. Senona is the sole ATM councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni. His election as speaker highlights the influence smaller parties can have. He defeated an EFF candidate. Senona won the speaker position after defeating Nkululeko Dunga of the EFF in votes. He secured 94 votes while Dunga received 33. He replaces Dora Mlambo. The position became vacant after Mlambo resigned from the speaker role to take up a position in the mayoral committee as MMC for economic infrastructure and development. He has promised fairness in council. In his acceptance speech, Senona committed to presiding over council proceedings with fairness and respect for the rules governing the legislature. He said robust political debate is part of democracy but should not undermine the dignity of the institution.

TimesLIVE