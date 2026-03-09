Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission deadline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the term of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

This means that the commission has been granted more time in order to complete its work and submit its final report.

In a statement, the presidency revealed that it had requested the commission provide a second interim report by May 29 2026, and to wrap up its proceedings with a final report by the end of August this year.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said this extension was granted at the request of the commission due to the number of people who must still appear.

The commission submitted its first interim report to the president on December 17 2025 and resumed its activities in January.

In the first interim report, Magwenya said that the commission referred a number of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and suspension of individuals.

