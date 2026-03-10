Maile tables Gauteng budget: infrastructure takes priority

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile says his budget prioritises maintenance and delivery-ready interventions before announcements of new projects.

Infrastructure will take centre stage in the budget allocation, with the MEC announcing R36.4bn will go towards turning the province into a construction site. “It is for this reason the budget prioritisation logic has been framed around projects already at construction stage, invoices already received, and key capital expenditure interventions with service delivery impact,” he said.

“In the 2026 medium-term expenditure framework, a total budget of R36.4bn is allocated for the infrastructure programme. Of this allocation, R26.2bn is from conditional grants and R10.2bn from the provincial equitable share.”

“A total of R22.7bn from this allocation is for increasing the existing infrastructure capacity in response to increasing demand for services while the remaining R13.8bn funding made available is to improve the condition of existing infrastructure and activities undertaken to support the delivery of infrastructure.”

The provincial finance boss said the budget is set up to do three things:

finish what is already in motion;

pay for what has already been committed towards; and

fund what unblocks delivery.

Making human dignity real demands, above all else, that we place value on the lives of all people who reside within the borders of South Africa — Lebogang Maile, Gauteng finance MEC

The departments of health, education, human settlements, roads and transport and education received an allocation of R34.4bn.

The departments of sport, arts, culture and recreation, infrastructure development, economic development, social development, agriculture and environment received total funding of R2.1bn.

Maile said it is historic that the budget presentation takes place during Human Rights month, serving as affirmation of their theme to “make human dignity real”.

“For us as civil servants, this means ensuring the fundamental rights enshrined in the bill of rights exist not on paper, but as a practical and lived reality that is felt in our communities. Making human dignity real demands, above all else, that we place value on the lives of all people who reside within the borders of South Africa.”

He said the value would be evident in the public services they deliver, the opportunities his government creates to the most salient challenges confronting the government and the ways in which they use legislative instruments to ensure the transformation of society.

The Gauteng government unveiled the budget’s theme as “The audacity of hope: A collective commitment to building a resilient Gauteng”.

“The audacity of hope is about the courageous and stubborn refusal to succumb to cynicism, despair or fear in the face of daunting challenges. Collective commitment is about bringing all stakeholders together in the quest to build and strengthen an economy that works for the people of Gauteng. At its core, hope is neither denial nor passive optimism.”

The call to action, Maile said, is a firm belief that despite systemic challenges such as structural inequalities, unemployment and poverty, a better Gauteng is possible through collective action.

“Today, as the Gauteng government, we table a budget that demonstrates our audacity to hope and our stubborn refusal to accept that internal and external factors are insurmountable.”

Despite the geopolitical forces shaping national and provincial economies across the world, Maile said the government understands implications for emerging economies.

The budget we are tabling today funds what is prioritised, affordable and deliverable. The reality is while Gauteng remains the economic nerve centre of the national economy, we do not have limitless resources — Maile

He highlighted the driving of inclusive growth and jobs as a means to rebuild confidence, crowd in investment and unlock opportunities for work as the first priority underpinning the budget allocations.

“Secondly, we want to improve living conditions and wellbeing through reliable services, safety and functioning social services. The third priority is building a capable and ethical development state through ensuring clean administration, discipline and consequence management.”

Maile said the budget demonstrates appreciation for the fiscal reality — a budget that determines the need for pragmatism by ensuring financial commitments are sustainable rather than merely aspirational.

The immediate task of the Gauteng Treasury is to ensure the priorities that have been outlined are not left as intentions, but are converted into funded programmes, clear responsibilities and measurable results.

The provincial finance boss described the budget as a technical and systematic plan which outlines expected revenues and expenses.

“It serves as a tool for financial control and resource allocation, while being a foundation on which strategic decisionmaking within the province will be anchored. The budget we are tabling today funds what is prioritised, affordable and deliverable. The reality is while Gauteng remains the economic nerve centre of the national economy, we do not have limitless resources.”

Maile said it was regrettable they could not resource everything but instead needed to be intentional in funding what works.

“We understand the reality that hope must be funded and commitment measured. Furthermore, we must protect frontline services while tightening discipline. We have large obligations that need to be addressed, such as the e-toll debt.”

He accepted they are liable to repair and rebuild local government as the coalface of service delivery.

“It is the primary and direct point of contact between residents and the state. Our promise to the people of Gauteng is and has consistently been service delivery, and our guiding philosophy remains discipline. This budget reflects that philosophy.”

