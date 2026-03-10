Politics

RECORDED | IEC briefs media ahead of the municipal elections

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Electoral Commission is briefing the media on its state of readiness ahead of this year’s local government elections on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the official dates for the elections.

The briefing will outline progress on key milestones, operational preparedness, voter registration initiatives and other critical components of the commission’s programme.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Collapsed Ormonde building owner a repeat offender

2

Police widen net in R10m Limpopo ‘murder for insurance’ scheme

3

Johann Rupert leads donors’ charge against Stellenbosch University chair

4

Rand may hit R17.63/$ if Middle East conflict persists, model shows

5

Scholar transport driver ‘opens protection order’ against girl seen in viral video

Related Articles