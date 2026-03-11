POLL | Should SA respond to ambassador’s warning that US is ‘running out of patience’?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela and US ambassador to SA Leo Brent Bozell III.

The US has warned it is “running out of patience” with South Africa after waiting nearly a year for a response to several concerns raised with the government.

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III said Washington has made a number of policy “asks” to Pretoria but is yet to receive a formal reply. According to the ambassador, these include issues around the Expropriation Act, the Kill the Boer chant and South Africa’s foreign policy positioning.

The US is losing patience with the lack of response, Bozell warned.

TimesLIVE