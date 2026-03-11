Politics

WATCH LIVE | Suspended top cop Francinah Vuma appears before ad hoc committee

Former deputy national police commissioner Francinah Vuma is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

