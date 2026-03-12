DA MPs walk out of ad hoc committee over ‘incriminating’ witness testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a dramatic start to Thursday’s proceedings of parliament’s ad hoc committee, DA MPs abruptly exited the committee, citing “deep discomfort” about the testimony of businessman Kishene Chetty.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system — claims supported by Chetty.

The businessman, who faces multiple criminal charges, submitted an affidavit alleging widespread misconduct, unethical interference, and abuse of power by the police, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

This is Chetty’s second appearance before the committee.

During his first attempt to testify, he was turned away after MPs ruled his statement lacked sufficient substantiating documentation.

While he returned on Thursday with a revised statement, proceedings stalled almost immediately.

As the evidence leader began the examination, MPs raised concern about the nature of Chetty’s testimony.

Specifically, members warned that the witness risked incriminating himself in several pending criminal matters and noted the legal sensitivity of his allegations against the judiciary.

The debate quickly turned internal, with some MPs criticising the committee’s legal team for failing to flag these issues before the hearing. Others pointed to a lack of investigative resources in parliament as the root cause of the oversight.

The primary point of contention involved the legal risks facing Chetty, who appeared without legal counsel. While some members argued that Chetty could simply choose which questions to answer, others noted that nearly his entire statement pertained to active, pending court cases.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach questioned why Chetty was being allowed to testify under such circumstances.

“I have gone through this affidavit, and I am concerned about the contents and why Mr Chetty is here today,” she said.

“I am even more concerned that he is here without any legal representation.”

Breytenbach highlighted the risk of the businessman jeopardising his own defence in ongoing criminal trials.

“Chetty is accused in a number of very serious matters that are on the roll or to be placed on the roll. They are currently in court, and I don’t know if his legal representatives know he’s here.

“My major concern is that we operate on a principle of innocence until proven guilty, but he stands an excellent chance of enduring himself a lot of damage on matters that are on the roll.

“We are about to do serious damage to whatever case he has. I would urge him not to proceed,” she added, before requesting that she and fellow MP Dianne Kohler Barnard be excused from the session.

ActionSA also expressed concern about the continuation of the hearing but remained seated.

Despite the walkout and the objections raised, committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane ruled that the proceedings would continue.

He maintained that the witness is protected by parliamentary privilege.

“We administer an oath here every day. It dictates that any evidence a witness presents to the committee cannot be used against them outside parliament, except in proceedings involving perjury. While he is here, he is protected by the provisions of the Act.

“Let him present what he wishes to present. After he has finished, if you decide to remain quiet, you may do so, and I will release him to go home.”

Chetty said he was comfortable continuing giving his evidence.

Proceedings continue.

TimesLIVE