Preparations for Mabuyane-Ngcukayitobi showdown in KuGompo City well on track

Once close allies, current ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are set to lock horns for the party's provincial chairperson position when the party in the province holds its 10th elective conference scheduled to sit later this month, between March 27 and 30th. Mabuyane is gunning for a third term as provincial chair, while Ngcukayitobi, who had served two terms in his current role, will be challenging for the chair seat for the first time.

With only two weeks before its highly contested provincial elective conference, the ANC in the Eastern Cape has confirmed its preparations for the big showdown are progressing well.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) discussed the party’s state of readiness in a special meeting on Monday, where it received an update report on conference preparations.

The conference will be held between March 27-29 under the theme “2026: The Year of Decisive Action to Fix Local Government and Transform the Economy”.

“The PSO [provincial secretary’s office] tabled a comprehensive update report on the state of readiness in so far as preparing branches through BGMs [branch general meetings], internal dispute resolution processes, logistics and the work of established sub-committees,” said the party’s provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina.

“The PEC expressed its satisfaction with the state of readiness for the provincial conference and is confident that it will deliver the conference as planned.”

The ANC in the province notes the videos circulating on social media depicting individuals purporting to act in a manner that undermines the upcoming ANC provincial conference preparatory processes — Yanga Zicina, ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson

Amathole and Sarah Baartman are also gearing up for their elective regional conference.

The provincial leadership has given Amathole the green light to convene its conference between March 20-22 in KuGompo City, saying it is satisfied with the region’s state of readiness.

“With regards to the Sarah Baartman region, the PEC was informed that there was an outstanding dispute,” Zicina said.

“The PEC advised the region to focus on the by-election in Dr Beyers Naude and called on all PEC members and all structures to avail themselves to ensure a landslide victory in the upcoming by-elections in Sarah Baartman, Alfred Nzo, Dr WB Rubusana and Chris Hani regions.

“Based on the request from the region, the PEC resolved that the Sarah Baartman regional conference be held between March 30-31, subject to all disputes being resolved.”

The party condemned videos doing the rounds on social media purporting manipulation of internal processes in its elective conferences. According to the videos, identity documents of absent members are used to sway the outcomes of branch meetings, where delegates are picked to represent branches in elective conferences.

“The ANC in the province notes the videos circulating on social media depicting individuals purporting to act in a manner that undermines the upcoming ANC provincial conference preparatory processes, with intentions to litigate and bring into question other organisational processes, as well as the scanning of IDs without the visible presence of the owners of the IDs,” Zicina said.

“As a responsible organisation, the ANC is compelled to address these instances of ill discipline and unauthorised activities and calls on all those with relevant information to approach the organisation at regional and provincial levels for swift action.

“The ANC remains committed to its core values of shared commitment, moral and ethical principles, and strict adherence to the constitution and rules. Members are encouraged to utilise these committees and participate in the process through their branch general meetings.”

