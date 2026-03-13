MEC Bukiwe Fanta welcomes R50m budget to employ social workers in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has announced that the province has set aside more than R50m for the appointment of social workers in the province.

Mvoko was delivering the 2026/27 provincial budget speech in Bhisho on Friday.

The provincial social development department welcomed Mvoko’s announcement, describing it as a significant commitment. The department said the allocation is a vital investment in human resources and will strengthen its capacity to provide essential services to vulnerable communities and address the pressing social challenges.

Mvoko announced that R50.2m in 2026/27 had been allocated, with R152.1m over the medium term set aside to support the hiring of social service practitioners and the provision of essential tools of trade.

Supporting families

“The appointment of additional social workers is a critical step towards strengthening our social welfare system,” social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said.

“These professionals play a pivotal role in supporting families, safeguarding the rights of children and providing vital services to those in distress. With this funding, we can enhance our outreach and ensure that no one is left behind.”

The allocation is key to addressing the backlog of cases and boosting service delivery, Fanta said.

“With new social workers, we can increase our capacity to provide essential services such as counselling, support for victims of abuse and assistance to families in crisis. This budget reflects our commitment to building a more resilient and compassionate society.”

