MK Party names Sibonelo Nomvalo as its new — and seventh — secretary-general

The MK Party has announced its seventh secretary-general in less than three years since its inception.

In the latest bout of leadership reshuffle, the party has appointed MP Sibonelo Nomvalo as its latest secretary-general, replacing Bongani Mncwango. Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has been axed as the MK Party’s head of elections and replaced by Tholakele Dlamini.

The changes were announced at a media briefing in Durban on Thursday. It is unclear whether Nomvalo will be vacating his seat in parliament, where he has been serving in the ad hoc committee probing police graft.

In a statement, the party said Nomvalo is now tasked with serving as the centre of organisational management. “He is to ensure smooth operations and maintain the party’s structural integrity.”

Meanwhile, the party has justified Dlamini’s promotion, saying he has vast knowledge of the Electoral Commission of SA [IEC] and will lead the party’s electoral strategy.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party embraces these changes as moments of decisive alignment that should be interpreted within the party’s broader organisational and ideological architecture.

“The leadership urges that all forces consolidate around a clearly defined strategic posture. This realignment has been executed to ensure that the MK Party remains firmly rooted in the aspirations and struggles of the masses.”