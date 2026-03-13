WATCH LIVE | Ad hoc committee probing allegations of wrongdoing in police continues

Politics

The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and criminal infiltration within the SAPS continued on Friday.

Earlier this week, retired deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Francinah Vuma accused former police minister Bheki Cele and current national commissioner Fannie Masemola of plotting to force her out of the police.

DA MPs walked out of the hearing in protest against the testimony of “tenderpreneur” Kishene Chetty. The DA argued that Chetty, who faces multiple pending criminal charges related to PPE fraud and corruption, risked incriminating himself and prejudicing his ongoing court cases by testifying without legal counsel.

The committee shifted focus toward public submissions to gather broader views on the systemic decay and “criminal infiltration” previously alleged by KZN commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Discussions continued regarding the potential for the committee to share its findings with the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is running concurrently and also investigating high-level police misconduct.

