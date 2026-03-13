WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry into TRC continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Khampepe commission of inquiry investigating alleged political interference in Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases continues in Johannesburg on Friday.

The commission has seen significant legal and evidentiary developments over the past weeks, including:

Former national director of public Pposecutions (NDPP) Vusi Pikoli testified this week regarding the “political suppression” of apartheid-era crimes.

South Africa’s first NDPP, Bulelani Ngcuka, returned to the inquiry on March 11. He decried the lack of progress on TRC cases during his tenure but explicitly denied any political interference in those decisions.

Testimony earlier in the month from Dr Silas Ramaite revealed he was once instructed by former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla to delay TRC prosecutions while awaiting a mandate from an “outside mechanism”.

Evidence emerged regarding “Project Gnome”, an apartheid-era operation where security police allegedly forged documents to trick the ANC leadership, further complicating the history of these untried cases.

The Khampepe commission’s completion date has been extended to May 29, with a final report expected by July 31.

Public hearings continue in Newtown on Friday, with further testimony expected from former NPA officials and TRC commissioners.

TimesLIVE