Tshwane deputy mayor’s links to lucrative water tanker contract

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Two companies with close ties to party heavyweights in Tshwane scored about R32m from the metro to supply water by tanker.

Though Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene “Bonzo” Modise stepped down as director of a company that scored big for trucking water during the city’s water crisis, a Sunday Times probe has revealed the entity is still registered to his family home address.

Modise, who is ANC regional chair, is also MMC for finance, a position that gives him significant influence over the metro’s spending decisions.

Gofa-One — a company of which Modise had previously been a director — was paid R1.7m for trucking water in financial 2024.

Although Modise stepped down as a director of Gofa-One shortly before he became a councillor in Tshwane in March 2023, the entity’s registered address is still his family home in Mabopane, northwest of Pretoria. Modise, together with his late mother Nelly Modise, founded the company in 2010.

His comrade ANC treasurer Rhulani James Shelenge’s company Best Enough Trading & Projects 669 , co-owned by his wife Ntombifuthi Valeria Shelenge, was paid R30m to truck water in financial 2025.

The Sunday Times pieced together the payments to Gofa‑One and Best Enough and the extent of their involvement in water trucking by scrutinising Tshwane’s financial 2025 tanker‑spending, internal financial records, invoices and company‑registry data.

The investigation discovered that neither Best Enough nor Gofa‑One owns water tankers, raising questions about how they were able to secure the lucrative contracts.