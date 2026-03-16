Mchunu weighs comeback as ANC ‘step-aside’ term concludes

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Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is considering a return to his political duties within the ANC. This is according to his spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu.

In November, Mchunu voluntarily requested to step aside from his roles in the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

This decision followed serious allegations of political interference within the criminal justice system.

The claims were initially raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Among the primary accusations was the allegedly unlawful disbandment of the political killings task team — a move Mchunu has consistently defended as legitimate.

In response to the controversy, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave and established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the claims. Simultaneously, parliament formed an ad hoc committee to probe the matter.

It will be in the hands of the president to determine [Mchunu’s] future in government. — Sithembiso Mshengu, suspended police minister's spokesperson

Mchunu has since appeared before both bodies to provide testimony and respond to the allegations made against him.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a prayer session held for Mchunu over the weekend, Mshengu confirmed that Mchunu intends to notify the ANC of his desire to resume his organisational responsibilities.

“He is giving serious consideration to notifying the ANC of his return to his organisational responsibilities,” Mshengu said. “Remember, he voluntarily wrote to the ANC requesting the opportunity to attend to the committees and enquiries before him.”

Mshengu maintained that Mchunu has sufficiently defended his record before both the parliamentary ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

“We sincerely believe he has done [what was required], even if he were called to appear before the commission again. There is little left for him to clarify. He has requested that these processes be concluded speedily.”

Under the ANC’s “step-aside” resolution, members facing criminal charges or serious allegations are expected to vacate their positions until their matters are legally or internally resolved.

While Mchunu may return to party duties if the ANC accepts his request, his role in the cabinet remains uncertain.

Mshengu said Mchunu’s future in government rests solely with the president.

“We don’t know what [the interim report from the Madlanga commission] will say. It will be in the hands of the president to determine his future in government. However, regarding the ANC, he will return once he believes he has fulfilled his obligations to the inquiry processes.”