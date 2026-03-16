‘Stop throwing your bath water in the streets’ — Morero tells Alex residents

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Troubled Joburg mayor Dada Morero has cautioned Alexandra residents against splashing their bath water on the streets as it damages the road infrastructure.

Speaking at Uniting Reformed Church of SA in Alexandra on Sunday, Morero promised to deliver services, including road infrastructure.

“I am going to fix your roads. We are pleading with people that after bathing they must not splash the water in the street. They must use the drainage (system), because if dirty water continues to be thrown on the street, it ruins the road,” he said.

Morero told the congregation that he had not done enough things for Alexandra but stated that things would change this financial year as he will prioritise road infrastructure, water and sewage systems, among other things.

Morero also reacted to Sowetan’s sister publication, the Sunday Times, which revealed that an urgent and special regional executive committee meeting on Saturday resolved to remove him as mayor. The regional officials have now been tasked with the duty to inform the provincial and national leadership of their decision.

Morero said the hymns sung by the church members were reviving his spirits after he woke up to find his name in the Sunday paper.

Sowetan