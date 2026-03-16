Thabo Bester wants to testify before ad hoc committee

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Thabo Bester during his trial in the Free State High Court. Picture:

Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester has formally requested to appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

In a letter sent by Bester’s legal team, his lawyers confirmed they are acting on direct instructions from their client.

“Please note that we have received telephonic instructions from our client. He wishes to appear before the ad hoc committee to provide testimony that he asserts will be useful in advancing the mission and vision of the commission, particularly regarding testimony already adduced concerning him,” the letter stated.

Bester, who was recently transferred to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, has been challenging his relocation. His legal team argued the move was unlawful and unconstitutional. However, on March 3, the Gauteng High Court dismissed his application to be moved back to Pretoria.

The letter further requested guidance from the committee on how Bester’s testimony could be secured and obtained should his request be granted.

“Should the commission be agreeable to allowing our client to testify before it, we would require the commission’s guidance on how his testimony can be obtained and secured for the commission’s use.”

Members of the committee were divided over Bester’s request, with the ANC leading the opposition to his appearance.

ANC MP Xola Nqola argued that the committee should not be used as a platform for individuals to settle personal scores.

“What we must avoid is allowing people to use this committee to voice personal grievances that are irrelevant to our adopted terms of reference,” Nqola said.

Nqola asserted that Bester’s primary goal is to complain about his alleged mistreatment in prison rather than assist the corruption probe.

What we must avoid is allowing people to use this committee to voice personal grievances that are irrelevant to our adopted terms of reference — Xola Nqola, ANC MP

“He is seeking refuge from our actual mandate. Having failed in the courts, he is now trying to use this committee as a sanctuary. His application should be dismissed.”

The ANC suggested that Bester’s grievances would be better handled by the portfolio committee on correctional services.

Other members of the committee offered varying perspectives. MK Party MP David Skosana urged the committee to deliberate further, suggesting that while the affidavit contains personal matters, it still falls within the committee’s scope.

“I thought we would all apply our minds, but it seems some haven’t read the affidavit. This matter is within our terms of reference,” Skosana said.

PA MP Ashley Sauls warned the committee was running out of time.

“Procedurally, this was submitted after the committee decided to conclude its work this week. With a March 30 deadline, it is simply too late to add new witnesses.”

ActionSA MP Dereleen James agreed with the ANC that the matter should be redirected.

“We don’t have enough information on why Bester wants to appear, but I agree this belongs with the correctional services portfolio committee.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane said parliament cannot be used to promote lawlessness.

“I don’t think Bester is justified,” Lekganyane said.

“Bester is a convicted criminal who escaped from prison and skipped the country. He must allow the courts to conclude his matters. We cannot be an appeals body. As parliament we must also be seen taking into heart the lawful running of the country. We can’t promote lawlessness.”

The committee also announced that the office of the presidency has requested an extension until Tuesday to submit its formal response to the committee’s enquiries.

TimesLIVE