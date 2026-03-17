NPA denies leaks in case involving former MP Zizi Kodwa, businessman Jehan Mackay

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Jehan Mackay and former minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court on corruption charges in 2024. File photo.

National director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi says there is no leak in the case involving former ANC MP Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was reacting to a news report on Monday that there was a leak of the information that Kodwa and businessman Mackay are to be charged and that their lawyers were not informed about this.

“The NPA would like to set the record straight that Mr Kodwa and Mr Mackay’s lawyers were informed by the former NDPP [Shamila Batohi] in a letter dated January 29 ... that she has decided to set aside the decision of the director of public prosecutions South Gauteng [Andrew Chauke] to withdraw charges and that the prosecution will proceed,” NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

Kodwa and Mackay were charged with corruption in June 2024. The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid kickbacks by Mackay. However, the case was withdrawn in November 2024 after successful representations launched by both accused to Chauke’s office. But in January this year, Batohi reversed Chauke’s decision, a few days before she left office as NDPP.

Kganyago said the NPA will always treat the matter before it with the respect that it deserves and within the prescripts of the law.

“The NDPP would like to assure the public that there was no leak on this matter, and any suggestion that there was a leak is devoid of any truth. He further assures the public that no leaks will be tolerated now or in future.”

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