Land reform minister dissolves Ingonyama Trust Board

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Minister of land reform and rural development Mzwanele Nyhontso has dissolved the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Nyhontso claims the circumstances at the entity have created a governance position that is no longer sustainable for the effective administration of the trust.

This follows the resignation of a number of board members before the expiry of their terms of office, which has resulted in the board remaining with only four board members, including Ingonyama (the Zulu king) as chairperson in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act.

However, Nyhontso explained that the administrative regulations issued under the same act require that five members of the accounting authority constitute a quorum for a meeting of the board.

“The regulations further provide that where a quorum is not present at the first meeting, a further meeting may be convened, and the members present at that later meeting may form a quorum for that meeting,” said the minister.

Nyhontso said there were material circumstances concerning the governance of the board which drove him to this move.

“I have taken this view having regard to the current composition of the board, the practical difficulty of ensuring stable and effective governance under the present arrangements, and the need to secure continuity in the lawful administration of the trust and the management of trust land for the benefit of the communities for whom such land is held in trust.”

He claimed that this disbandment is in the best interest of the citizens who are served by the trust.

“This course of action is necessary to protect the continuity of the lawful administration of the trust and to safeguard the interests of the communities for whose benefit the trust land is held.”

Nyhontso has announced that an administrator will be designated to oversee the day-to-day operational administration of the trust in terms of section 49(3) of the Public Finance Management Act.

“It is directed at maintaining operational continuity and administrative stability. And the other memberships will be dealt with through due process.”

Meanwhile, the process to reconstitute the board will proceed in accordance with the provisions of the act and the applicable consultation requirements.

“Further details regarding the implementation of the transitional administrative arrangement and the process to reconstitute the board will be communicated in due course.”

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli confirmed that Nyhontso had consulted him and AmaZulu King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini.

“During these engagements, the premier emphasised the strategic importance of the Ingonyama Trust as a cornerstone of KwaZulu-Natal’s rural economy and a critical instrument in advancing inclusive development,” he said.

“The Ingonyama Trust remains central to the socio-economic development of our rural communities. It is intrinsically linked to the Seventh Administration’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction, and the building of sustainable livelihoods,” said Ntuli.

He further reiterated the provincial government’s readiness to work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that the objectives of the trust are preserved and strengthened, particularly in relation to effective land management, infrastructure development, and the unlocking of economic opportunities within trust-held land.

“We remain committed, as government, to supporting initiatives that empower rural communities, improve land administration systems, and accelerate development in areas under the jurisdiction of the trust,” added Ntuli.

Ntuli called for calm and constructive engagement during this period of transition and reaffirmed the importance of cooperative governance in addressing matters of land, development, and traditional leadership with the sensitivity and respect they deserve.

KwaZulu-Natal remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the interests of its people, particularly those in rural areas, while working in partnership with national government and traditional institutions, he said.