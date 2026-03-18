Sedfa staff member arrested over ‘kickbacks for government funding’

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The Hawks arrested a company director and a financial advisor over alleged corruption and fraud of R800,000.

The Hawks have arrested two people in connection with a probe into corruption at the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) office in Tzaneen.

Col Katlego Mogale said an official at the office is accused of colluding with company representatives.

After “assisting with the applications”, she allegedly received kickbacks amounting to more than R800,000 from those companies that received funding from Sedfa.

The 49-year-old financial advisor was arrested on Tuesday, along with a 58-year-old company director.

The two women will make their first appearance in the Tzaneen magistrate’s court, facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, on Thursday.

TimesLIVE