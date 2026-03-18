Politics

WATCH LIVE | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appears before ad hoc committee

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner to give testimony

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is on Wednesday appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating criminality in the criminal justice system.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Jessica Nkosi reveals baby bump in first ‘new year’ post

2

WATCH | Zille: Arrest, prosecute and deport illegal immigrants

3

WATCH | ‘I’m everything but not stupid’: Dingaan Khumalo demands respect for his real name

4

Iran conflict threatens SA economy with fuel price surge

5

Company director, adviser arrested in R800k Sedfa kickback scheme

Related Articles