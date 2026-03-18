WATCH | Zille: Arrest, prosecute and deport illegal immigrants

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DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille wants illegal foreigners to be arrested, prosecuted and deported, insisting there is “nothing populist about the rule of law”.

Zille linked illegal foreigners to organised crime, particularly the persisting crisis of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

She said some of the operations involve criminal syndicates with international links, including individuals who are in South Africa unlawfully.

“There are often international criminal syndicates involved who are illegally in South Africa,” she told the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, adding the DA supports a “zero tolerance” approach to illegal immigration, especially where it intersects with crime.

She said people living in South Africa must do so legally and through proper processes.

Her comments come amid pressure to address hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city, particularly in areas such as Hillbrow, where hundreds of properties have reportedly been taken over.

She said efforts to deal with illegal foreigners and related criminal activity would depend heavily on improving the efficiency of the department of home affairs. Zille pointed to ongoing anti-corruption efforts under DA minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber as a step in the right direction.

In cases involving hijacked buildings, the city would involve home affairs in eviction processes, especially where deportations may be required.

Zille said police would need to play a central role, but in extreme cases involving heavily armed criminal syndicates, including those linked to illegal mining and drug networks, additional support may be necessary.

She said any potential deployment of the military should be limited and subject to parliamentary oversight.

Her comments are a tougher approach compared to her previous remarks about migrants. After the 2024 elections she said migrants such as Zimbabwe exemption permit holders should have their stay regularised, citing their contribution to South Africa’s economy. She also called for a more efficient system to process applications for legal status.

TimesLIVE