ActionSA launches probe into Madlanga claims, while DA hails revelations as vindication

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ActionSA has expressed concern at allegations arising from the Madlanga commission that individuals believed to be representing the party participated in discussions relating to tenders in Tshwane.

The revelation arose from the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system during cross-examination of witness Sgt Fannie Nkosi about a WhatsApp exchange with the city’s CFO Gareth Mnisi.

The exchange between Nkosi and Mnisi alleges impropriety in the awarding of tenders, as well as probable political influence on the bidding process.

The commission has also seen evidence of ActionSA deployee and Tshwane MMC for group corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi sharing tender bidding documents with Nkosi.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said his party regards any allegation of corruption or impropriety, even an untested one, with the utmost gravity.

“We have accordingly initiated a full internal investigation to determine the veracity of the claims, including whether any ActionSA members were present at the alleged engagement and the identities of such individuals.”

Beaumont vowed that the evidence put forward at the commission would be followed closely for any further matters that may warrant the attention of ActionSA leaders.

“Importantly, this process is consistent with our position as a party committed to doing everything within our power to fight corruption and unethical behaviour. Should the investigation reveal any involvement by ActionSA members, the strongest action will be taken without hesitation or delay.”

According to Beaumont, the party has also noted recent efforts to discredit the CFO by Nkosi, which the party says ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

“In this context, we treat the allegations as untested and potentially politically convenient and caution against taking them at face value, particularly given that they arise from a criminally implicated Sgt Nkosi.”

Despite its oversight mandate on deployees, ActionSA says it will maintain a strict distinction between the party and state and will allow Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya space to lead in respect of the processes of the city, while conducting its own investigation.

“We will do this while ensuring the party avails itself in any way required and shares information arising from its investigation. ActionSA will expedite this investigation and publicly report back in full on its findings to the South African people.”

However, the official opposition party in council is not convinced that ActionSA is in the clear, saying testimony before the commission has exposed a scramble for control of public money.

Last month, the ANC in Tshwane called for a forensic investigation into Mnisi over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

ANC regional secretary George Matjila accused Mnisi of misconduct, maladministration and alleged tender manipulation.

Matjila claimed several procurement processes were improperly handled and linked to decisions taken in the CFO’s office. However, he did not produce any evidence backing up the allegations.

Tshwane’s DA leader, Jacqui Uys, has called for the CFO to be summoned under oath to establish the truth.

“Evidence led today implicates not only the city’s CFO, Gareth Mnisi, but also two coalition partners — ActionSA and the EFF — in attempts to rig a major security tender.

“These are fresh allegations against Mnisi, entirely separate from those previously raised by the ANC, and they justify a separate, independent investigation.”

Uys claims the reported fight over Mnisi’s position has nothing to do with principle, but rather that it is about tenders and control of resources. Uys believes this revelation is evidence that Nkosi’s links to Tshwane officials are questionable and ought to be reported to the council.

“ActionSA and the EFF appear to have tried to muscle in on the next contract. WhatsApp messages presented to the commission point to meetings between Mnisi and representatives of these parties in what appears to be an unlawful attempt to influence the tender outcome.”

The DA says it has previously warned about the irregular extension of the current security tender, as well as the city’s failure to timeously prepare a new tender.

“The emerging evidence suggests that delays in issuing a new tender may be the result of political infighting between the ANC, the EFF and ActionSA over access to these contracts.”

The opposition party called on city manager Johann Mettler to initiate a full investigation into the security tender, its extension and any political interference.