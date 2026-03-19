WATCH | High court dismisses ANC members’ challenge to regional conference

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An urgent application brought by disgruntled ANC members in the Dr WB Rubusana region contesting the legitimacy of the recent regional conference fell flat after the KuGompo City (formerly East London) high court on Thursday dismissed the application.

Judge Nicola Molony dismissed the application brought by Gwebile Gosani, Sinethemba Mpande, Nokick Veronica Bosman, Yongama James, Zameka Gajula, Mbuyiseli Damane and Pheleka Ntontela with costs.

Molony said the reasons for the dismissal will be furnished to the parties at a later stage.

The disgruntled members took the conference to court over alleged branch general meetings disputes before the conference in December, which re-elected Princess Faku as chairperson.

Faku and other ANC members were in court when the matter was dismissed.

The disgruntled members who were in court wouldn’t be drawn to comment when approached by Daily Dispatch.

Outside court, Faku called the application a “waste of time” and said they are focused on building unity in the region.

This is a developing story.

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