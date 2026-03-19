‘Mchunu was captured’: Mkhwanazi stands by explosive corruption claims

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Wrapping up his testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stood firmly by his allegations of high-level corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi returned to the committee to respond to counter-allegations and finalise evidence regarding the claims he first raised in a bombshell media briefing on July 6 last year.

A central point of Mkhwanazi’s testimony was the December 31 2024 letter issued by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, which directed the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).

Mkhwanazi alleges this move was orchestrated by criminal elements to shield a “cartel” of politicians and officials.

“I believe Mchunu was captured to write that letter,” Mkhwanazi said.

“While he owns it and typed it himself, the document contains an electronic signature placed there by a secretary before being distributed by chief of staff Cedrick Nkabinde.”

Mkhwanazi highlighted a suspicious detail in the distribution: the letter was emailed to official SAPS email addresses and one private email address.

He suggested the private address belonged to Brown Mogotsi, an alleged “political fixer” acting as a link between Vusi “Cat” Matlala and the minister. The letter was later discovered in WhatsApp conversations between Mogotsi and Matlala.

“We then know that’s how it lands to Mogotsi because while it’s distributed to the officials’ email addresses there’s a private e-mail address where the same document is sent,” Mkhwanazi said.

“I’m still convinced that Mchunu was made to do what he did.”

Don’t say Mkhwanazi is 100%. I agree I have holes. We all have our downfalls. But be careful of the witnesses you trust. — Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KZN police commissioner

The commissioner also addressed a previously undisclosed meeting with Matlala at The Capital Pearls hotel in uMhlanga. While Matlala previously testified that the meeting was organised by former minister Bheki Cele to discuss a R360m SAPS tender, Mkhwanazi offered a different account.

He clarified that the meeting was arranged by KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, not Cele.

“I did not disclose the meeting initially because I had made a commitment to treat Matlala as an informant,” Mkhwanazi explained. “During that meeting, Matlala voluntarily shared detailed information about officials like Shadrack Sibiya, including addresses and claims that Sibiya used police resources to collect money.”

Mkhwanazi argued that Matlala’s decision to go public with the meeting was an attempt by outside parties to “paint a bad picture” of him and ruin his credibility.

Mkhwanazi revisited the letter written by Matlala’s former cellmate, Jermaine Prim, which alleged a plot to have Matlala sign a “false” affidavit denying any knowledge of Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi argued that the letter carries “legitimacy” because it contains specific details — such as the involvement of various legal and law enforcement figures — that had not yet been made public. “The stories he put forward regarding ‘Cat’ need to be considered and investigated further,” he urged.

The commissioner also addressed several personal attacks made by previous witnesses.

He denied claims by suspended Sergeant Samkeliso Mlotshwa, who alleged he was beaten and humiliated by police in Mozambique and KZN to force a confession. Mkhwanazi suggested Mlotshwa’s testimony was politically motivated.

He clarified that while he currently lacks a clearance certificate, it is due to administrative delays rather than a failed check.

Mkhwanazi also explained a previous error where he alleged Cele received money from Matlala. Investigators had found a contact in Matlala’s phone labeled “Bab Ndosi” (Cele’s clan name), but the number was one digit different from Cele’s actual phone number.

In his closing remarks, Mkhwanazi cautioned the committee against taking any witness testimony at face value, including his own.

“Don’t say Mkhwanazi is 100%,” he concluded. “I agree I have holes. We all have our downfalls. But be careful of the witnesses you trust.”