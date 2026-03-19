Mkhwanazi denies torture, assault allegations by suspended sergeant

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KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has denied allegations of assault and torture levelled against him by suspended police sergeant Samkeliso Mlotshwa.

The claims follow a high-profile investigation into a 2024 kidnapping case.

Mlotshwa recently testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee, providing a harrowing account of alleged misconduct. He detailed claims of power abuse, illegal rendition, torture and arson carried out by senior SAPS officials.

The incident stems from Mlotshwa being identified as a suspect in the kidnapping of businessman Zakariya Desai, who was abducted outside a mosque on September 10 2024. Mlotshwa alleged that following his detention, he and two Mozambican co-accused were removed from the KwaDukuza police cells and taken to a private farm.

At the farm, Mlotshwa claimed they were stripped naked and suffocated with water-filled plastic bags. He further testified that commissioner Mkhwanazi personally entered the room during the ordeal.

“I was told by the provincial commissioner to undress until I was naked. I was instructed by Mkhwanazi to squat before my co-accused’s private parts,” Mlotshwa told the committee.

Appearing before the same committee to respond on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi denied any involvement in the alleged torture.

“I deny my involvement in the torture,” Mkhwanazi said. “I believe he has opened a case that needs to be investigated. I hope it is thoroughly investigated so that we can establish the truth.”

Mkhwanazi countered the sergeant’s narrative by noting that the investigating team received reports that Mlotshwa had fled to Mozambique with a kidnapped victim — a claim he said was later confirmed by the Border Management Authority, which recorded an illegal crossing.

“It confirms that he might have participated in the crime of kidnapping,” Mkhwanazi added.

While Mlotshwa complained to the committee that he is still suspended without pay despite charges against him being dropped, Mkhwanazi had a different account.

“According to our records, he has been booked off sick for more than a year,” Mkhwanazi noted, pointing out the contradiction of Mlotshwa appearing in person to testify while officially on sick leave.

Mkhwanazi concluded his testimony on Wednesday. The committee will now adopt a report and present it to the National Assembly.

TimesLIVE