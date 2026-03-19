Trail of tender messages links EFF, ActionSA, Tshwane, Madlanga commission hears

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Whatsapp messages extracted from the phone of a Madlanga commission witness have placed the EFF and ActionSA at the centre of discussions about tender bids with the City of Tshwane.

On Wednesday, the Madlanga commission flagged messages between Sgt Fannie Nkosi and Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi, as well as other messages between Nkosi and former Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini.

In one of the conversations, Nkosi sends Dhlamini a message containing the names of two security companies. The two names include one belonging to his brother, who is not named.

The companies were bidding for a tender related to the TMPD. The commission is yet to give details of the tender.

Dhlamini responded with the names of seven security companies, followed by a text that reads: “Afternoon Captain. I trust you are well and your family. The above mentioned [companies] is from red berets. Please check with Mfethwu [Mnisi] if it’s the same with his from CIC (a reference to Julius Malema) to verify its authenticity.”

Nkosi then forwards the message to Mnisi. A few days later Mnisi responds: “Good Morning. I had a meeting with ActionSA and EFF yesterday. Telling me to submit 5 [company names] is ‘an insult and didn’t seat (sic) well with me’.”

Earlier, chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson said that Nkosi had information on the tender before it was awarded.

When Nkosi was asked to explain further regarding the messages, he claimed he was exhausted and the commission adjourned the proceedings.

Last month, the ANC in Tshwane called for a forensic investigation into Mnisi over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement

ANC regional secretary George Matjila accused Mnisi of misconduct, maladministration, and alleged tender manipulation.

Matjila claimed several procurement processes were improperly handled and linked to decisions taken in the CFO’s office. However, he did not produce any evidence for the allegations.

Sowetan